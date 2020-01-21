AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su talks new Ryzen 4000 chips and out-performing Intel Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

AMD CEO Lisa Su at CES 2020



We’re still rolling out our Vergecast interviews from CES 2020 this month, and this week we have a chat with AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su.



Dr. Su led AMD’s press conference live at CES in Las Vegas to reveal the company’s new Ryzen 4000 series of processors based on the company’s 7nm Zen 2 architecture. She later sat down with Verge editor-in-chief Nilay Patel to talk further and answer some listener questions.



Nilay and Dr. Su talk about the performance of the new chips, the competition with Intel for consumer laptops, and if AMD is going to take on the high-end market dominated by Nvidia’s GPUs.



Below is a lightly edited excerpt of the conversation.



*Nilay Patel: So let's talk about 7nm for a minute. You're saying it's the first 7nm x86...*

