‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Will Premiere on Netflix Soon

geek.com Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Will Premiere on Netflix Soon'Altered Carbon' Season 2 is coming to Netflix on Feb. 27. (Photo Credit: Katie Yu / Netflix)

Altered Carbon, the gritty sci-fi series about a high-tech society, is returning to Netflix for Season 2. A thrilling teaser clip revealed the series’ return date with the caption, “Your re-sleeving is now […]

The post ‘Altered Carbon’ Season 2 Will Premiere on Netflix Soon appeared first on Geek.com.
