Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bipartisanship in Washington: Senators from both parties break impeachment trial rules with Apple Watch

9to5Mac Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
As the senate begins the impeachment trial of President Trump today, the rules state that senators can’t use phones or electronic devices of any sort while in the chamber. But apparently, some lawmakers think that the Apple Watch doesn’t fall under those restrictions.

more…

The post Bipartisanship in Washington: Senators from both parties break impeachment trial rules with Apple Watch appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Senators Argue Into The Night About Impeachment Trial Rules

Senators Argue Into The Night About Impeachment Trial Rules 01:59

 A battle went deep into the night over how the Trump impeachment trial will go forward; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial [Video]Guidelines Set For Senate Impeachment Trial

The first day of the Senate impeachment trial wrapped up just hours ago, with approval of the rules that will guide the proceedings ahead. CBS2's Reena Roy has the latest.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

Senate passes impeachment rules overnight [Video]Senate passes impeachment rules overnight

After hours of debate, the stage is set for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US Senators flout Trump trial norms by wearing Apple Watch

Washington, Jan 22 (IANS) At least seven US Senators flouted the norms when they attended US President Donald Trump's impeachment trial wearing Apple Watch,...
Sify

Stuck in Washington, 2020 Democratic senators send family, Ocasio-Cortez to barnstorm Iowa

Bernie Sanders scrapped Iowa campaign appearances, Amy Klobuchar sent campaign representatives to "hot dish" dinners and Elizabeth Warren planned a remote video...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.