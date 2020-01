Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· NASA plans to launch its next Mars rover in July. The robot will search for signs of ancient alien life and collect rock samples.

· Kids across the country submitted 28,000 essays in a contest to name the new rover, which is temporarily called Mars 2020.

· Here are the nine finalists, from "Endurance" to "Fortitude."

