Jackery’s Explorer 160 power station is down to $118 at Amazon (Save 26%)

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Jackery Inc via Amazon currently offers its Portable Power Station Explorer 160 for *$117.99 shipped*. Down from $160, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, comes within $8 of the all-time low, and matches the second-best price cut we’ve seen. Featuring a 167Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports an AC outlet alongside a USB-C port and dual 2.4A USB slots. Perfect for bringing on upcoming camping trips or to the next football tailgate, Jackery’s Explorer 160 will keep everything from smartphones to appliances and more running. With over 745 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating and has earned best-seller status. Check out our hands-on review of other Jackery power stations for a better idea of what to expect.



