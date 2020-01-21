Planning ahead shaves 50% off Intex’s Challenger K1 Kayak Set: $36 at Amazon

Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Intex Challenger K1 Kayak Set for *$35.99 shipped*. Matched at Walmart. That’s about 50% off the typical rate found and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable kayak is ready to shake up your outdoor activities once warmer weather strikes. It sports a maximum capacity of 220-pounds and deflates for easy carrying from one spot to the next. An 84-inch aluminum oar and air pump are included, ensuring you have everything needed to hit the water. Rated 4.4/5 stars. more…



