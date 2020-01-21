Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Cold with a chance of falling iguanas, Miami National Weather Service warns

The Verge Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Cold with a chance of falling iguanas, Miami National Weather Service warnsPhoto by Tim Chapman/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Miami’s National Weather Service issued a warning for falling iguanas along with a cold front swooping through South Florida today and tomorrow. Temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees Fahrenheit tonight, with wind chill values reaching the mid 20s. That’s enough to (seemingly) freeze the cold-blooded creatures in their tracks.

“This isn’t something we usually forecast, but don’t be surprised,” NWS Miami said on Twitter. “They may fall from trees, but they are not dead.” A similar cold spell in 2018 led to photos of cold-stunned iguanas littering residents’ yards and patios.



Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published < > Embed
News video: Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees

Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees 01:58

 The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the forecasters warned residents Tuesday about falling iguanas.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cold Weather Emergency For Broward [Video]Cold Weather Emergency For Broward

CBS4's Ty Russell reports shelters have opened for homeless people to take refuge.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published

National Weather Service Warns About Falling Iguanas In Florida [Video]National Weather Service Warns About Falling Iguanas In Florida

Falling iguanas are possible in Florida.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cold-stunned iguanas expected to fall from Florida trees

MIAMI (AP) — The National Weather Service routinely warns people about falling rain, snow and hail, but temperatures are dropping so low in South Florida the...
Seattle Times

Rain to return to Puget Sound region as temperatures warm through the weekend

Puget Sound residents will soon see a familiar sight — rain — as temperatures warm going into the weekend and snowfall stays in the mountains, according to...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.