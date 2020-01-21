Global  

Jeff Bezos' phone was reportedly hacked by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in a new twist to the saga of his dramatic divorce — here's everything we know so far (AMZN)

Business Insider Tuesday, 21 January 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos' phone was reportedly hacked by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in a new twist to the saga of his dramatic divorce — here's everything we know so far (AMZN)· On Tuesday, the Guardian reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in May 2018, via a link in a WhatsApp message.
· That would be just months before the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for the Bezos-owned Washington Post — and well...
Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone?

Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone? 00:38

 British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman.

The World's Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says

The World's Billionaires Are Richer Than 60 Percent of the World, Study Says. Oxfam recently released a new report called, 'Time to Care,' focusing on the worldwide issue of wealth inequality...

United Nations Calls For Investigation Into Jeff Bezos Phone Hacking

The U.N. said in a statement Wednesday human rights experts are &quot;gravely concerned&quot; by the accusations against Saudi Arabia.

Jeff Bezos gave Saudi Crown Prince his number at a Hollywood dinner also attended by Kobe Bryant, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft

Jeff Bezos gave Saudi Crown Prince his number at a Hollywood dinner also attended by Kobe Bryant, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft· Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jeff Bezos exchanged phone numbers at an April 2018 party in Hollywood, surrounded by other celebrities and...
The Saudi hack on Jeff Bezos' phone went on for months and led to gigabytes of personal data being stolen, according to new report

The Saudi hack on Jeff Bezos' phone went on for months and led to gigabytes of personal data being stolen, according to new report· *The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia's possible hack of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone may have led to the extraction of dozens of...
