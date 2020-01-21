Jeff Bezos' phone was reportedly hacked by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in a new twist to the saga of his dramatic divorce — here's everything we know so far (AMZN)
Tuesday, 21 January 2020 () · On Tuesday, the Guardian reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, in May 2018, via a link in a WhatsApp message.
· That would be just months before the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote for the Bezos-owned Washington Post — and well...
· Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Jeff Bezos exchanged phone numbers at an April 2018 party in Hollywood, surrounded by other celebrities and... Business Insider Also reported by •Jerusalem Post