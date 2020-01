Apple is reportedly asking its chipmaker TSMC to increase production of the A13 processor due to higher-than-anticipated iPhone 11 demand. Bloomberg reports that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are selling particularly well in China. more… The post Apple reportedly asks TSMC to increase A13 chip production to keep up with iPhone 11 demand appeared first on 9to5Mac.

