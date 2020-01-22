Global  

Boeing doesn't expect the 737 Max to resume flying before mid-2020

engadget Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
There were signs Boeing would once again have to push back the 737 Max's expected return to the skies, and it just confirmed as much. The aircraft maker now expects the troubled aircraft to start the "ungrounding" process in mid-2020 based on its "e...
