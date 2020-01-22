Self-driving startup Cruise is bankrolled by GM, but it just revealed a new vehicle that envisions the end of cars (GM)
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () · Self-driving startup Cruise revealed its new Origin vehicle in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
· The vehicle is fully autonomous, all-electric, and has no traditional controls, such as a steering wheel or pedals.
· It's the result of a partnership between Cruise, GM, and Honda.
· Cruise CEO Dan Ammann continued to argue...
Cruise, the autonomous-vehicle company backed by General Motors and Honda, unveiled the Origin on Tuesday which it says is the first self-driving vehicle designed from the ground-up to get from here to there without a driver.
Autonomous vehicle manufacturer Cruise, a unit of General Motors, unveiled a self-driving all-electric shuttle prototype called Origin. Cruise further said it is... RTTNews Also reported by •TechCrunch •Reuters •BBC News •The Verge
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General Motors' self-driving car company will attempt to deliver on its long-running promise to provide a more environmentally friendly... SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times •Japan Today
Tweets about this
Forbes Tech RT @alanohnsman: Cruise is bringing the self-driving, electric Origin van to its San Francisco rideshare fleet–someday 🤖🚘🔌⚡️via @forbes htt… 5 minutes ago