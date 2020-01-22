Global  

Self-driving startup Cruise is bankrolled by GM, but it just revealed a new vehicle that envisions the end of cars (GM)

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Self-driving startup Cruise is bankrolled by GM, but it just revealed a new vehicle that envisions the end of cars (GM)· Self-driving startup Cruise revealed its new Origin vehicle in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
· The vehicle is fully autonomous, all-electric, and has no traditional controls, such as a steering wheel or pedals.
· It's the result of a partnership between Cruise, GM, and Honda.
· Cruise CEO Dan Ammann continued to argue...
News video: GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle

GM-Backed Cruise Debuts ‘Origin’ Driverless Vehicle 03:07

 Cruise, the autonomous-vehicle company backed by General Motors and Honda, unveiled the Origin on Tuesday which it says is the first self-driving vehicle designed from the ground-up to get from here to there without a driver.

GM's Cruise Autonomous Car Unit Introduces Origin Self-driving Shuttle

Autonomous vehicle manufacturer Cruise, a unit of General Motors, unveiled a self-driving all-electric shuttle prototype called Origin. Cruise further said it is...
RTTNews Also reported by •TechCrunchReutersBBC NewsThe Verge

GM's Cruise heads down new road with new robotaxi concept

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — General Motors' self-driving car company will attempt to deliver on its long-running promise to provide a more environmentally friendly...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesJapan Today

Tweets about this

ForbesTech

Forbes Tech RT @alanohnsman: Cruise is bringing the self-driving, electric Origin van to its San Francisco rideshare fleet–someday 🤖🚘🔌⚡️via @forbes htt… 5 minutes ago

jamesvgingerich

James V. Gingerich Cruise’s Origin: @GM-Backed Startup Debuts Self-Driving Electric Van For Its Robotaxi Service. #EV #AutoIndustry… https://t.co/dxlZroBex2 25 minutes ago

CuriosityLabPTC

Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners Come cruise in Atlanta! RT @technology: GM-backed startup Cruise has unveiled a self-driving shuttle called Origin… https://t.co/YVQma7AGHp 2 hours ago

SuperFastMoney

S U P E R 🎡 🌿 🍒 ⭐️ RT @technology: GM-backed startup Cruise has unveiled a self-driving shuttle called Origin that has no steering wheel or pedals and can fit… 2 hours ago

EdLudlow

Ed Ludlow RT @BloombergTV: GM-backed startup Cruise has unveiled a self-driving shuttle called Origin that has no steering wheel or pedals and can fi… 4 hours ago

technology

Bloomberg Technology GM-backed startup Cruise has unveiled a self-driving shuttle called Origin that has no steering wheel or pedals and… https://t.co/ypCZQqTEpr 4 hours ago

BloombergTV

Bloomberg TV GM-backed startup Cruise has unveiled a self-driving shuttle called Origin that has no steering wheel or pedals and… https://t.co/20oDiUjcwW 4 hours ago

Daugherty_Twit

Bob Daugherty Cruise’s Origin Story: GM-Backed Startup Debuts A Self-Driving Electric Van For Robotaxi Service… https://t.co/hMffShtTOM 5 hours ago

