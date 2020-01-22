Global  

Tencent bids $148 million for online games maker Funcom

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
China's Tencent Holdings launched a 1.33 billion Norwegian crown ($148 million) bid for computer games maker Funcom on Wednesday, sending the Oslo-listed firm's shares sharply higher.
