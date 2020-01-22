Global  

WhatsApp finally gains a dedicated dark mode in latest app beta update

9to5Google Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The long wait for a dedicated WhatsApp dark mode is over, with the latest app beta now finally adding the native darkened theme to the messaging app.

The post WhatsApp finally gains a dedicated dark mode in latest app beta update appeared first on 9to5Google.
