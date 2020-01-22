Global  

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Beta Released With New Features

Fossbytes Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
The Red Hat team has finally finished the second maintenance update for the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, whose beta version is now available for download. Dedicated for building leading Enterprise-based Linux platform with the commitment of minor bug fixes and improvements every six months, RHEL 8.2 beta comes with the latest new features and […]

The post Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2 Beta Released With New Features appeared first on Fossbytes.
