Windows 7 desktops are turning black

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Anyone who has decided to stick with Windows 7 now that the operating system has reached end of support has probably seen the full-screen warning advising them that it's time to upgrade to Windows 10. But while this warning was known about in advance, some Windows 7 hold-outs are now reporting something peculiar post January 14 -- a black desktop. On the last day of support for Windows 7 Microsoft issued one final update, and it seems that this update has been causing problems with desktop wallpapers. See also: Microsoft turns the screws on Windows 7 users with full-screen upgrade… [Continue Reading]
Lifetime Windows and Siding is offering great deals on windows and patio doors as part of their limited time only Stock Show incentive! Call 800.GET.WINDOWS or visit LifetimeWindowsColorado.com to make..
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 05:48Published