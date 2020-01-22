Global  

Windows 7 desktops are turning black

betanews Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Anyone who has decided to stick with Windows 7 now that the operating system has reached end of support has probably seen the full-screen warning advising them that it's time to upgrade to Windows 10. But while this warning was known about in advance, some Windows 7 hold-outs are now reporting something peculiar post January 14 -- a black desktop. On the last day of support for Windows 7 Microsoft issued one final update, and it seems that this update has been causing problems with desktop wallpapers. See also: Microsoft turns the screws on Windows 7 users with full-screen upgrade… [Continue Reading]
Recent related news from verified sources

Ubuntu Linux 20.04 LTS should entice Windows 7 switchers with new theme

With Windows 7 dead and buried, it is time to begin looking forward. Microsoft would love for computer users to upgrade to Windows 10, and for many people, that...
betanews Also reported by •Fossbytes

0patch releases micropatch for Internet Explorer vulnerability -- including for Windows 7

At the end of last week, a serious vulnerability was discovered in Internet Explorer, affecting all versions of Windows. Not only is the bug (CVE-2020-0674)...
betanews


