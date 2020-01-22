Global  

France hopes for imminent compromise with U.S. on digital tax - Le Maire

Reuters India Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
France hopes for imminent compromise with U.S. on digital tax - Le MaireFrench Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he hoped to reach a compromise with the United States over a digital tax "in a few hours", after France offered to suspend payments due for this year for its levy.
News video: France Holds Off on Taxing U.S. Tech Giants After Striking Deal With Trump

France Holds Off on Taxing U.S. Tech Giants After Striking Deal With Trump 00:20

 French President Emmanuel Macron and President Trump strike a deal to pause France's digital tax to avoid an increase in tariffs.

French finance minister calls on US to 'come to its senses' over digital tax retaliation [Video]French finance minister calls on US to 'come to its senses' over digital tax retaliation

French finance minister calls on US to 'come to its senses' over digital tax retaliation

Duration: 01:26

France rejects U.S. proposal on international tax reform [Video]France rejects U.S. proposal on international tax reform

France rejects a U.S. idea for companies to opt out of a proposed international tax reform, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday, urging Washington to negotiate in good faith. Ciara Lee..

Duration: 01:23


France to stand firm on digital tax if no OECD pact is reached

Le Maire says US and France have reached ‘common agreement’ on de-escalation of trade row
FT.com

Talks on digital tax with U.S. remain difficult: France's Le Maire

France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday talks with the United States on the taxation of digital companies "remained difficult" despite a pledge...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBangkok PostAppleInsider

