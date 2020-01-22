France hopes for imminent compromise with U.S. on digital tax - Le Maire

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he hoped to reach a compromise with the United States over a digital tax "in a few hours", after France offered to suspend payments due for this year for its levy. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he hoped to reach a compromise with the United States over a digital tax "in a few hours", after France offered to suspend payments due for this year for its levy. 👓 View full article

