Tencent to grow gaming empire with $148M acquisition of Conan publisher Funcom in Norway

TechCrunch Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Tencent, one of the world’s biggest videogaming companies by revenue, today made another move to help cement that position. The Chinese firm has made an offer to fully acquire Funcom, the games developer behind Conan Exiles (and others in the Conan franchise), Dune and some 28 other titles. The deal, when approved, would value the […]
