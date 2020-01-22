Global  

Amazon has Arcade1Up’s Star Wars Arcade Cabinet + Riser at $372 (Reg. $500)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Fulfillment Solutions (96% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon the Arcade1Up Star Wars Home Arcade Cabinet with Custom Riser for *$371.99 shipped*. Regularly $500, this particular set is listed at $450 on Walmart and is now at the best price we can find. Previous deal prices had it down at $400 for comparison. The perfect addition to any game room or Star Wars fan’s collection, this machine comes in at 5-feet tall with the included riser. It features a light up marquee, authentic artwork throughout, a full-color 17-inch display and dual built-in speakers. It comes loaded with three “classic games based on Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi!” Rated 4+ stars. More details below. more…

