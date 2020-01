Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Doubt has been cast on the story that Apple gave in to FBI pressure on iCloud backups, and abandoned plans to switch to end-to-end encryption for these.



In particular, it appears that the timing behind the claim may not be right…



more…



The post Doubt cast on story that Apple gave in to FBI pressure on iCloud backups appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article