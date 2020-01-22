Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with low prices and fast speeds — here's how his plan works

Gus RT @jonnyboyca: 🔥🔥🔥👍👍👍 Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with low prices and fast speeds —… 29 minutes ago Mihai Hristea RT @SpacewomanR: Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with low prices and fast speeds — here's… 42 minutes ago spacewoman reporter Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with low prices and fast speeds —… https://t.co/BdaTSIRZJy 44 minutes ago La Résistance 🌈🇮🇹🇺🇸 Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with low prices and fast speeds —… https://t.co/tfNzp9Y4n5 58 minutes ago OccuWorld 🏴 Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with low prices and fast speeds —… https://t.co/MNql1nC2kX 2 hours ago Vides Gallegos Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with low prices and fast speeds —… https://t.co/z3I4LHtmnC 3 hours ago Viralizeed Most #viral News Now: Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with lo.. https://t.co/rRj1cBXsiZ 3 hours ago ThE WooD HeaD BoB Bernie Sanders has a $150 billion plan to turn the internet into a public utility with low prices and fast speeds —… https://t.co/Tlavg5wmNn 4 hours ago