The UK will fine technology companies who fail to protect children

engadget Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Technology companies that have produced used by children will need to radically redesign their systems after the UK laid down new privacy standards. The Information Commissioner's Office's new code of conduct covers everyone from social media platfor...
