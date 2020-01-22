Global  

Motorola’s foldable Razr will launch on February 6th after delay

The Verge Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Motorola’s foldable Razr will launch on February 6th after delayPhoto by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

After a slight delay last month, Motorola’s highly anticipated foldable Razr now has a release date: it’ll be out on February 6th for $1,499, with preorders starting on January 26th.

The new preorder date is exactly a month after the originally planned December 26th date, which Motorola changed due to demand for the foldable device being higher than it had anticipated.

Preorders will be available exclusively at Verizon, Walmart, and on Motorola’s website. The phone will also be available in stores starting on February 6th. However, it’s not clear how easy or difficult it’ll be to just walk in and buy one on the release date; the delay due to demand could suggest that there will be fewer units available.

The resurrected Razr was...
