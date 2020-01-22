30 Big Tech Predictions for 2020

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Digital transformation has just begun.



Not a single industry is safe from the unstoppable wave of digitization that is sweeping through finance, retail, healthcare, and more.



In 2020, we expect to see even more transformative developments that will change our businesses, careers, and lives.



To help you stay ahead of the... Digital transformation has just begun.Not a single industry is safe from the unstoppable wave of digitization that is sweeping through finance, retail, healthcare, and more.In 2020, we expect to see even more transformative developments that will change our businesses, careers, and lives.To help you stay ahead of the 👓 View full article

