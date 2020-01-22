How the Saudis and the National Enquirer are linked to the alleged hacking and blackmail attempt against Jeff Bezos
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () · In January 2019, Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced their surprise divorce. The statement preempted the National Enquirer tabloid's story describing intimate texts and photos from Bezos' extramarital affair.
· Bezos also accused the National Enquirer of "extortion and blackmail."
· Bezos and his security chief...
British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman. According to Business Insider, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, carried out the deed in May 2018, via a link in a WhatsApp message. That would be just months before the murder of journalist Jamal...
On the show today: A new report claims Jeff Bezos' phones was hacked by the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia; Sonos will be dropping support for older products; Netflix Q4 domestic subscriber growth was..
UN experts said on Wednesday that they had information pointing to the "possible involvement" of Saudi Arabia's crown prince in the hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff... Reuters Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk •NPR
The United States and other governments need to investigate the hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' iPhone, experts in the United Nations have urged, while details... AppleInsider Also reported by •TechCrunch •Telegraph.co.uk
