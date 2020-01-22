Global  

How the Saudis and the National Enquirer are linked to the alleged hacking and blackmail attempt against Jeff Bezos

Wednesday, 22 January 2020
How the Saudis and the National Enquirer are linked to the alleged hacking and blackmail attempt against Jeff Bezos· In January 2019, Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced their surprise divorce. The statement preempted the National Enquirer tabloid's story describing intimate texts and photos from Bezos' extramarital affair.
· Bezos also accused the National Enquirer of "extortion and blackmail."
· Bezos and his security chief...
News video: Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone?

Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone? 00:38

 British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman. According to Business Insider, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, carried out the deed in May 2018, via a link in a WhatsApp message. That would be just months before the murder of journalist Jamal...

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:19Published

Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.22.20 | Jeff Bezos Cell Phone Hacked By Saudi Prince + Pajama Facial ID

On the show today: A new report claims Jeff Bezos' phones was hacked by the crowned prince of Saudi Arabia; Sonos will be dropping support for older products; Netflix Q4 domestic subscriber growth was..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Saudi prince had 'possible involvement' in hacking of Bezos phone: U.N. experts

UN experts said on Wednesday that they had information pointing to the "possible involvement" of Saudi Arabia's crown prince in the hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff...
Reuters Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukNPR

UN urges US investigation into Bezos iPhone hacking

The United States and other governments need to investigate the hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' iPhone, experts in the United Nations have urged, while details...
AppleInsider Also reported by •TechCrunchTelegraph.co.uk

Nelsonshowers2

Nelsonshowers RT @Will_Bunch: 31. ...what did Trump and Kushner know about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and when did they know it? What role, if any, d… 20 seconds ago

KIMPY123

Susan Kimpton RT @Will_Bunch: 9.. July 2017: Trump welcomes an old friend to the White House, National Enquirer publisher David Pecker, who brings along… 24 seconds ago

mjk_4mjk

mjk @dnvolz About Saudi Arabia: "... its enormous resources to harm American citizens and companies." (The National Enq… https://t.co/jVb2QBjIlb 45 seconds ago

