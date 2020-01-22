How the Saudis and the National Enquirer are linked to the alleged hacking and blackmail attempt against Jeff Bezos

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

· In January 2019, Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced their surprise divorce. The statement preempted the National Enquirer tabloid's story describing intimate texts and photos from Bezos' extramarital affair.

· Bezos also accused the National Enquirer of "extortion and blackmail."

· Bezos and his security chief... · In January 2019, Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie announced their surprise divorce. The statement preempted the National Enquirer tabloid's story describing intimate texts and photos from Bezos' extramarital affair.· Bezos also accused the National Enquirer of "extortion and blackmail."· Bezos and his security chief 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend