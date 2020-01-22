Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

EA’s Tetris mobile games will disappear from iOS and Android in April

The Verge Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
EA’s Tetris mobile games will disappear from iOS and Android in AprilImage: EA

Tetris and Tetris Blitz, EA’s mobile versions of the classic puzzle game, are being discontinued. Android Police and MacRumors report that the apps will disappear from iOS and Android, respectively, on April 21st. After that date, you won’t be able to play them, even if they’re already downloaded on your device.

Purists have long argued that touchscreen controls are one of the worst ways to play Tetris (and, look, they’re probably right), but EA made a valiant effort with its smartphone games. They may look simple and a little dated next to the sublime Tetris Effect that was released for the PS4 in 2018, but it’s hard to argue with the simple pleasures of dropping a few well-placed tetrominoes while waiting for the bus.

Although EA is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 5 Reasons To Play Call Of Duty Mobile

Top 5 Reasons To Play Call Of Duty Mobile 07:33

 This video is brought to you by Call of Duty Mobile. It's Call of Duty ... ON A MOBILE DEVICE. But since you clicked on this video, we guess you need more convincing that that. Yes this is a sponsored video, but No! unlike a certain other game sweeping YouTube, we actually wrote these points...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year [Video]Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year

Mobile Gaming Revenue Predicted to Reach $100 Billion This Year That is a jump from $86 billion spent in 2019. The figure comes in a report by data and analytics provider App Annie. The analysis..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC [Video]Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC

Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC . Apple users will now be able to respond to iMessages on their Dell computers. The company released its Mobile Connect app in 2018, which..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tetris returns to Android and iOS after EA’s version shuts down

Tetris returns to Android and iOS after EA’s version shuts downJust days after EA announced that its mobile Tetris games will shut down on April 21st, new Tetris developer N3twork released an officially licensed version of...
The Verge

New ‘Tetris’ apps are ready to replace EA’s mobile games

One day after EA announced that it's shutting down its mobile Tetris games, N3TWORK's Tetris app is available for download. For now, the free app comes with a...
engadget Also reported by •MacRumours.comBusiness Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hudson_chatbots

Emma Hudson RT @AngelHealthTech: EA’s Tetris mobile games will disappear from iOS and Android in April: copy: @MikeQuindazzi https://t.co/uWvIoeToSk ht… 3 hours ago

psn_cccris

cccris RT @verge: EA’s Tetris mobile games will disappear from iOS and Android in April https://t.co/qE3kH4rGFF https://t.co/eVG1SIGj0V 3 hours ago

DeLaParraMS

De La Parra Mobile Solutions EA’s Tetris mobile games will disappear from iOS and Android in April https://t.co/JHQk5DIN0I 4 hours ago

superfabis

Fabis EA’s Tetris mobile games will disappear from iOS and Android in April https://t.co/OxDON9fP44 https://t.co/3DZe1FzwzF 4 hours ago

Chris_Gk89

Chris Gkalfas #RT @verge: EA’s Tetris mobile games will disappear from iOS and Android in April https://t.co/HOxVDEO5iE https://t.co/nSVSXihFh7 4 hours ago

JahangeerDM

Jahangeer 💻☕️ Digital Marketer EA’s Tetris mobile games will disappear from iOS and Android in April https://t.co/xt35MwWbpe https://t.co/531GkmeOOi 4 hours ago

DingDongDeliv

Ding Dong Delivery 2 RT @N4G: Everyone Who Bought EA's Tetris App Will Lose It On April 21 The rights to Tetris mobile games have been transferred to another co… 5 hours ago

N4G

N4G Everyone Who Bought EA's Tetris App Will Lose It On April 21 The rights to Tetris mobile games have been transferre… https://t.co/h8QqFq7bB8 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.