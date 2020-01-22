Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google Doodle honors the life of Anna May Wong with slideshow

9to5Google Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Today, Google has devoted their homepage to a celebration of the Chinese-American film star, Anna May Wong, on the 97th anniversary of her first leading role.

more…

The post Google Doodle honors the life of Anna May Wong with slideshow appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Doodle celebrates Anna May Wong nearly 100 years after her first leading role. Here's ...

Google Doodle celebrates Anna May Wong nearly 100 years after her first leading role. Here's ...(CNN)The woman with a wry smile in Wednesday's Google Doodle is considered to be the first Asian-American movie star -- and she still has something to teach...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

dollsaga

Dollsaga Today, #GoogleDoodle honors the life of Anna May Wong. she was an accomplished actress and fashion icon. I think… https://t.co/fFk47Y2HGu 3 hours ago

kassatti

Ricardo RT @9to5Google: Google Doodle honors the life of Anna May Wong with slideshow https://t.co/UrdIRpA1jN by @SkylledDev https://t.co/RXvg4NbTDv 3 hours ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Google Doodle honors the life of Anna May Wong with slideshow https://t.co/rhvb6UJBr6 https://t.co/3E7obMIj80 3 hours ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Google Doodle honors the life of Anna May Wong with slideshow https://t.co/UrdIRpA1jN by @SkylledDev https://t.co/RXvg4NbTDv 4 hours ago

Mick196622

Mick Brooks 🌈👻🇪🇺👹 RT @CineSuffragette: 🇺🇸🎥 Google celebrates the life and legacy of Anna May Wong. https://t.co/lzq3rJFJ6M 7 hours ago

CineSuffragette

Cine Suffragette 🇺🇸🎥 Google celebrates the life and legacy of Anna May Wong. https://t.co/lzq3rJFJ6M 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.