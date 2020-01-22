After its launch was delayed due to 'high demand,' the $1,500 Motorola Razr foldable smartphone finally has a release date
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () · Motorola has announced that its new $1,500 Razr foldable smartphone will be available to pre-order starting on January 26, and will be fully released in the US on February 6.
· Motorola will announce the Razr's release outside the US separately.
· The new Razr was delayed from its original December 26 release date due to...
Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
