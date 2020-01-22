Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware company accused of helping hack Jeff Bezos

Business Insider Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware company accused of helping hack Jeff Bezos· A bombshell UN report published Wednesday accuses Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone in 2018.
· The UN report indicates that Mohammed carried out the hack using technology from the NSO Group, a billion-dollar Israeli spyware startup.
· A Business Insider photo reveals the device NSO Group...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: UN: Saudi crown prince 'possibly involved' in hack of Jeff Bezos' phone

UN: Saudi crown prince 'possibly involved' in hack of Jeff Bezos' phone 02:32

 The UN said that it is "gravely concerned" by the information it received about the case from Jeff Bezos' team.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Saudi foreign minister: Claim Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd' [Video]Saudi foreign minister: Claim Crown Prince hacked Bezos phone 'absurd'

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister dismissed allegations that the crown prince may have been involved in a plot to hack the phone of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos as “absurd” on Wednesday, seeking to head..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone? [Video]Did The Crown Prince Of Saudi Arabia Actually Hack Jeff Bezos' Phone?

British media has reported that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Mohammed bin Salman.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rights group demands Israel rein in murky spyware company

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli court heard a case Thursday calling for restrictions to be slapped on NSO Group, an Israeli company that makes surveillance...
Seattle Times

Jeff Bezos phone hacked via WhatsApp: UN calls for investigation, NSO Group denies charge


Indian Express Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware com… https://t.co/yWrRyJfzaX 16 minutes ago

karabzy

Karabo Tau RT @rtehrani: This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware company accus… 20 minutes ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware com… https://t.co/gYjkdxF3Pm 22 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware com… https://t.co/fQdF5j8Rt7 29 minutes ago

StockShaman

StockShaman ⚒ This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware com… https://t.co/O8RCYVx6x8 39 minutes ago

marciasgreen

Marcia S Newman RT @businessinsider: This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware compan… 1 hour ago

ToShedLight

To Shed Light This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar 🇮🇱 Israeli spyware… https://t.co/d5A40dMUMV 2 hours ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-d - Jan 22 @ 10:54 PM ET https://t.co/wu8fpRVHdX 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.