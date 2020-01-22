A stunning Victorian home built in 1891 just came on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

· A 4,000 square foot home is on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million.

· It's a Queen Anne-style Victorian and was built way back in 1891.

· It has five bedrooms, including an in-law apartment that could be rented out or purchased separately.

· Visit Business Insider for more stories.



Victorians are iconic to... · A 4,000 square foot home is on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million.· It's a Queen Anne-style Victorian and was built way back in 1891.· It has five bedrooms, including an in-law apartment that could be rented out or purchased separately.· Visit Business Insider for more stories.Victorians are iconic to 👓 View full article

