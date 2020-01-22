A stunning Victorian home built in 1891 just came on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () · A 4,000 square foot home is on the market in San Francisco for $4.5 million.
· It's a Queen Anne-style Victorian and was built way back in 1891.
· It has five bedrooms, including an in-law apartment that could be rented out or purchased separately.
· San Francisco is famously one of the most expensive housing markets in the US.
· Some residents are getting creative with their living situations.
