Google researchers disclose multiple privacy flaws in Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature

9to5Mac Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Google researchers have discovered “multiple security flaws” in Apple’s Safari browser, a new report from the Financial TImes says. The flaws were found in Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature, which is designed to protect users from cross-site tracking and other online privacy concerns, and have since been fixed.

