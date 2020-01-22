Google researchers disclose multiple privacy flaws in Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Google researchers have discovered “multiple security flaws” in Apple’s Safari browser, a new report from the Financial TImes says. The flaws were found in Safari’s Intelligent Tracking Prevention feature, which is designed to protect users from cross-site tracking and other online privacy concerns, and have since been fixed.
