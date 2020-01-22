Amazon Music passes 55 million customers as it chips away at Spotify and Apple Music

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Amazon Music often doesn’t get the same buzz as Spotify or Apple Music, but the service is still growing rapidly and is catching up to those competitors at a rate that might surprise you. Amazon says its music service has now surpassed



There’s still a long way to go if Amazon wants to catch Spotify, which most recently reported 113 million paying customers (and 248 million monthly users overall) back in September. Apple last cited an Apple Music subscriber count of over 60 million, so Amazon is quickly chipping away at that lead. “Amazon doesn’t talk numbers that much,” Amazon Music boss Steve Boom told the Financial Times. “We felt like getting to this level of scale was something worth talking about.”



