Netflix orders a Witcher anime following the success of the live-action show

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Image: Netflix



Following the success of Netflix’s live-action Witcher series, the streaming giant has ordered a new anime film from Korean animation house Studio Mir.



Netflix hasn’t released too many details about the show yet, but a press release states that the anime will explore “a powerful new threat facing the Continent.” It also says that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will expand the world of Netflix’s live-action show, The Witcher. It’s unclear if the two will work canonically with one another. Casting announcements haven’t been made yet. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich tweeted that she’s kept the anime a secret for more than a year, which is possibly a sign of how long the project has been in development.



The team working on Nightmare of the... Image: NetflixFollowing the success of Netflix’s live-action Witcher series, the streaming giant has ordered a new anime film from Korean animation house Studio Mir.Netflix hasn’t released too many details about the show yet, but a press release states that the anime will explore “a powerful new threat facing the Continent.” It also says that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will expand the world of Netflix’s live-action show, The Witcher. It’s unclear if the two will work canonically with one another. Casting announcements haven’t been made yet. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich tweeted that she’s kept the anime a secret for more than a year, which is possibly a sign of how long the project has been in development.The team working on Nightmare of the... 👓 View full article

