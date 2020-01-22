Netflix orders a Witcher anime following the success of the live-action show
Following the success of Netflix’s live-action Witcher series, the streaming giant has ordered a new anime film from Korean animation house Studio Mir.
Netflix hasn’t released too many details about the show yet, but a press release states that the anime will explore “a powerful new threat facing the Continent.” It also says that The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will expand the world of Netflix’s live-action show, The Witcher. It’s unclear if the two will work canonically with one another. Casting announcements haven’t been made yet. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich tweeted that she’s kept the anime a secret for more than a year, which is possibly a sign of how long the project has been in development.