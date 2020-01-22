How to share an Apple Music subscription between up to 6 people using the Family Sharing feature
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () **
· *You can share your Apple Music subscription by adding family members to your Apple ID account.*
· *To share your Apple Music account, you'll have to change your subscription to the Family Plan, which costs $14.99 per month.*
· *Once you've signed up for the Family Plan, you'll be able to share one Apple Music...
Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytIs Apple buying Tesla? Well,..
Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 11:43Published