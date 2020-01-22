Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Over the next few weeks, Microsoft will begin asking developers to start building apps for the dual-screen future, including the Surface Duo Android phone and the Surface Neo PC that will run Windows 10X, the company's next-generation operating system.



Microsoft said Wednesday that it will begin providing access to a pre-release version of the Windows SDK through its normal Windows Insider builds. Specifically, on February 11, Microsoft will drop the Microsoft Emulator, a HyperV development platform that will allow app developers to begin porting their UWP and Win32 apps to Windows 10X.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

