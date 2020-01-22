Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Over the next few weeks, Microsoft will begin asking developers to start building apps for the dual-screen future, including the Surface Duo Android phone and the Surface Neo PC that will run Windows 10X, the company's next-generation operating system.
Microsoft said Wednesday that it will begin providing access to a pre-release version of the Windows SDK through its normal Windows Insider builds. Specifically, on February 11, Microsoft will drop the Microsoft Emulator, a HyperV development platform that will allow app developers to begin porting their UWP and Win32 apps to Windows 10X.
Microsoft has moved one step closer to making its dual-screen Surface devices a practical reality. The tech giant has released a preview toolkit to help... engadget Also reported by •betanews •TechCrunch
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Computer Knowlege Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X… https://t.co/0gU2qmbG6S 1 hour ago
Renewable Power Systems Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X -… https://t.co/34yq9wM3sy 5 hours ago
eXpertPC Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X: Over the next few w… https://t.co/Jb9e57guV9 5 hours ago
Jay Leones Escototo Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X https://t.co/mjwmC8i03g 7 hours ago
ARN Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X https://t.co/Il53NCEsA7 11 hours ago
SHASHANK Pawar Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X https://t.co/1auong4SxP 13 hours ago
rfruth Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X… https://t.co/q9LiESMoRT 16 hours ago
Ryan Rhino Nguyen Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, https://t.co/2aksxjUs8A via @pcworld16 hours ago