Samsung Galaxy S20 display might default to 60Hz, Ultra uses stainless steel

9to5Google Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
One of the key new features coming to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series is the new 120Hz display, but apparently, Samsung isn’t going to force customers into it. In fact, the Galaxy S20’s display will apparently default to its 60Hz mode.

The post Samsung Galaxy S20 display might default to 60Hz, Ultra uses stainless steel appeared first on 9to5Google.
