Xbox Series X photos showcase potential ports on upcoming console

9to5Toys Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
A couple weeks after AMD produced an inaccurate render of Xbox Series X, we now have what appears to be real-world photos of the upcoming console. A total of two images began making the rounds on Twitter last night and have since been vouched for by Brad Sams over at Thurrott. One of the photos displays the front of Microsoft’s purported Xbox Series X while the other showcases the back. Of both images in the potential Xbox Series X leak, the rear photo is easily the most interesting as it provides us with a glimpse of what I/O the future of console gaming may hold. Continue reading for more details. more…

The post Xbox Series X photos showcase potential ports on upcoming console appeared first on 9to5Toys.
