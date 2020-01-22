Global  

Save $50 on Monoprice’s angled sit-stand electric desk frame on sale for $200

9to5Toys Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Monoprice is currently offering its Workstream Single Motor Angled Sit-Stand Desk Frame for *$199.99 shipped*. Down from $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This desk frame utilizes a single motor to adjust from 26.9-inches all the way up 44.5-inches. Its metal construction means it can hold up to 175-pounds as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. I’ve been rocking a similar model in my personal desk setup, so I can vouch for the overall quality of Monoprice’s standing desks.

