A 'The Witcher' anime film is coming to Netflix

engadget Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Netflix clearly knows its adaptation of The Witcher is a hot property (shifting metrics aside), and it's determined to milk that success for all it's worth. The service has confirmed rumors that it's working on an anime movie offshoot, The Witcher:...
News video: Top 10 Fight Scenes In The Witcher Season 1

Top 10 Fight Scenes In The Witcher Season 1 10:46

 Wherever the White Wolf treads, you can expect a trail of corpses to follow in his wake. For this list, we’re looking at the battle scenes from across the first season of Netflix’s acclaimed dark fantasy series. Our countdown includes Geralt’s fights with the Striga and Kikimora, Yennefer’s...

Top 10 Unanswered Questions In The Witcher Season 1 [Video]Top 10 Unanswered Questions In The Witcher Season 1

“The Witcher” Season Two can’t get here soon enough! For this list, we’re looking at the questions on every fan’s mind following the conclusion of Netflix’s hit dark fantasy series. Keep in..

Credit: WatchMojo

Top 10 Differences Between The Witcher Show and Video Games [Video]Top 10 Differences Between The Witcher Show and Video Games

They’ve both got swords, sorcery and the White Wolf, but how do these adaptations of “The Witcher” contrast? For this list, we’re looking at key differences between Netflix’s television..

Credit: WatchMojo


Netflix to release a Witcher anime film

Netflix to release a Witcher anime film
Polygon

Everything you need to know about the timeline in Netflix's 'The Witcher'

The Witcher is one of Netflix’s most fun new shows, but it’s not their most straightforward. With three timelines that dip and swerve constantly, it's hard...
Mashable


