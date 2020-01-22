Transportation shut down in city where new coronavirus originated

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Disease control officials in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak of the new and rapidly spreading virus began, announced that it’s shutting down transportation within the city and will close all airports and train stations. The city is home to over 11 million people.



The virus is similar to SARS, which circulated around the world in 2002 and 2003. So far, the new virus has sickened over 500 people and killed 17. In addition to the transportation shutdown, companies like General Motors and Ford are restricting and suspending travel to Wuhan, and Olympic qualifying events have been moved out of the city.







