Transportation shut down in city where new coronavirus originated

The Verge Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Transportation shut down in city where new coronavirus originated

Disease control officials in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak of the new and rapidly spreading virus began, announced that it’s shutting down transportation within the city and will close all airports and train stations. The city is home to over 11 million people.

The virus is similar to SARS, which circulated around the world in 2002 and 2003. So far, the new virus has sickened over 500 people and killed 17. In addition to the transportation shutdown, companies like General Motors and Ford are restricting and suspending travel to Wuhan, and Olympic qualifying events have been moved out of the city.



**MAJOR BREAKING**: Wuhan, ground zero for the China #coronavirus, to be on public transport lockdown as of Thursday 10am,...
News video: China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S.

China's novel coronavirus claims first victim in U.S. 01:35

 A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday.

