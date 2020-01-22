Seattle is the first area in the US where residents can vote via smartphones
Wednesday, 22 January 2020 () Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images
King County, where Seattle is located, announced on Wednesday that it’s implementing smartphone voting for an upcoming board of supervisors election.
King County’s 1.2 million residents can use their cellphones to vote in the election, which begins on January 22nd and continues until 8PM PT on February 11th.
The program is a collaboration between King County Elections; the county’s conservation district; mobile-voting nonprofit Tusk Philanthropies; the National Cybersecurity Center; and Democracy Live, a technology firm that develops electronic balloting.
“It will be easier than ever for voters to access their Conservation District ballot and cast...