Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Seattle is the first area in the US where residents can vote via smartphones

The Verge Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Seattle is the first area in the US where residents can vote via smartphonesPhoto by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

King County, where Seattle is located, announced on Wednesday that it’s implementing smartphone voting for an upcoming board of supervisors election.

King County’s 1.2 million residents can use their cellphones to vote in the election, which begins on January 22nd and continues until 8PM PT on February 11th.

The program is a collaboration between King County Elections; the county’s conservation district; mobile-voting nonprofit Tusk Philanthropies; the National Cybersecurity Center; and Democracy Live, a technology firm that develops electronic balloting.

"The program is a collaboration between the county, a nonprofit, and a technology firm"

“It will be easier than ever for voters to access their Conservation District ballot and cast...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ecoconsumer

EcoConsumer You can now vote in the King Conservation District election on your smartphone or computer! I just did it, and it s… https://t.co/gJKwVM7Zlw 1 minute ago

greenhoodykid

Greenhoodykid RT @NPR: A Seattle-area district is the first in the country to let residents vote by smartphone in a local election. Officials hope it'll… 1 minute ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Seattle is the first area in the US where residents can vote via smartphones https://t.co/laY7LPD2n6 #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 2 minutes ago

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours Seattle is the first area in the US where residents can vote via smartphones https://t.co/Dd30wsf4sl 5 minutes ago

CharlotteEve_R

Charlotte Rosenblum RT @nprpolitics: For the first time in U.S. history, a district near Seattle will allow all eligible voters to cast ballots in an upcoming… 8 minutes ago

FabianUllrich90

Fabian RT @verge: Seattle is the first area in the US where residents can vote via smartphones https://t.co/VWyoX1LtpN https://t.co/dKlrjutDKf 8 minutes ago

viralizeed

Viralizeed Most #viral Tech News - Seattle is the first area in the US where residents can vote via smartphones https://t.co/5xNualetbC 12 minutes ago

RobyBrock

TalkBusinessPolitics #arpx RT @nprpolitics: For the first time in U.S. history, a district near Seattle will allow all eligible voters t… https://t.co/sMOUCSufpp 16 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.