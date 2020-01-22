Memphis Meats raised $161 million from SoftBank Group, Norwest and Temasek

Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Memphis Meats, a developer of technologies to manufacture meat, seafood and poultry from animal cells, has raised $161 million in financing from investors, including Softbank Group, Norwest and Temasek, the investment fund backed by the government of Singapore. The investment brings the company’s total financing to $180 million. Previous investors include individual and institutional investors […] 👓 View full article

