Memphis Meats raised $161 million from SoftBank Group, Norwest and Temasek

TechCrunch Wednesday, 22 January 2020 ()
Memphis Meats, a developer of technologies to manufacture meat, seafood and poultry from animal cells, has raised $161 million in financing from investors, including Softbank Group, Norwest and Temasek, the investment fund backed by the government of Singapore. The investment brings the company’s total financing to $180 million. Previous investors include individual and institutional investors […]
Lab-grown meat producer Memphis Meats raises $161 million in funding led by SoftBank

Lab-grown meat producer Memphis Meats said on Wednesday it raised $161 million in a funding round led by Japan's SoftBank Group , Singapore's wealth fund Temasek...
Reuters

Ready For Meat Grown From Animal Cells? A Startup Plans A Pilot Plant

Memphis Meats, a start-up company that has just raised $161 million, says it has a "clear path" to bringing cell-based meats to market. Yet the company and its...
NPR


