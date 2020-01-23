Global  

Saudi officials close to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly knew of plans to hack Bezos phone

Business Insider Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Saudi officials close to the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reportedly knew of plans to hack Bezos phone· *Saudi officials close to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (know in the West as MBS) told The Wall Street Journal that they were aware of plans to hack Jeff Bezos' phone. *
· *The unnamed officials also said that senior adviser to the crown prince, Saud al-Qahtani, was also involved in the hacking as part of a broader...
News video: Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos

Saudi Crown Prince Reportedly Taunted Bezos 00:34

 Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman appears to have had access to Jeff Bezos' private messages after a video message was sent to Bezos' WhatsApp account in April 2018. The crown prince seemingly went as far as to taunt Bezos last November with a sexist meme that...

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked [Video]Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos' Phone Hacked

CBS4's Errol Barnett reports the infiltrator is said to be Mohammed Bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd' [Video]Saudi minister calls Bezos hacking claim 'absurd'

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisul bin Farhan tells Reuters that a report that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman played a role in the hacking of of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos&apos; mobile phone is..

This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware company accused of helping hack Jeff Bezos

This is a rare photo of the smartphone-hacking device sold by the NSO Group, the billion-dollar Israeli spyware company accused of helping hack Jeff Bezos· A bombshell UN report published Wednesday accuses Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of hacking Jeff Bezos' phone in 2018. · The UN report indicates...
UN investigators just backed bombshell claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked Jeff Bezos' phone

UN investigators just backed bombshell claims that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman hacked Jeff Bezos' phone· *The Guardian reported Tuesday an investigation had found Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' phone was hacked by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.* · *UN...
