DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

engadget Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
DirecTV has one month to remove a satellite from geostationary orbit, so it doesn't take other satellites down with it if it ends up exploding. The AT&T-owned TV service fears that its Spaceway-1 satellite (a Boeing 702HP model) might explode due...
News video: A DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

A DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues 02:05

 Today in attention-grabbing headlines: DirecTV's satellite is at risk of explosion. Yes, you heard that right: the provider has one month to remove its Spaceway-1 satellite from geostationary orbit, to avoid the risk of exploding and taking down OTHER telecom satellites with it. At the root of these...

