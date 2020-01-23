DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

DirecTV has one month to remove a satellite from geostationary orbit, so it doesn't take other satellites down with it if it ends up exploding. The AT&T-owned TV service fears that its Spaceway-1 satellite (a Boeing 702HP model) might explode due... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Engadget Today - Published A DirecTV satellite is at risk of explosion due to battery issues 02:05 Today in attention-grabbing headlines: DirecTV's satellite is at risk of explosion. Yes, you heard that right: the provider has one month to remove its Spaceway-1 satellite from geostationary orbit, to avoid the risk of exploding and taking down OTHER telecom satellites with it. At the root of these...