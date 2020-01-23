Microsoft Discloses Data Breach: 250 Million Records Exposed

Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Microsoft has disclosed a data breach in one of its customer support databases that left 250 million records open for anyone to access via web browser. In a blog post, Microsoft confirms that “an internal database used for support case analytics” was exposed between 05th December 2019 and 31st December 2019 due to some “misconfigured […]



