Microsoft Discloses Data Breach: 250 Million Records Exposed
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Microsoft has disclosed a data breach in one of its customer support databases that left 250 million records open for anyone to access via web browser. In a blog post, Microsoft confirms that “an internal database used for support case analytics” was exposed between 05th December 2019 and 31st December 2019 due to some “misconfigured […]
The post Microsoft Discloses Data Breach: 250 Million Records Exposed appeared first on Fossbytes.
The deadline to file a claim if you were a victim of the 2017 Equifax data breach is Jan. 22. The breach exposed the personal information of more than 145 million people, making it the largest data breach in U.S. history.