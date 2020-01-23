Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

German Government To Pay $887,000 For Windows 7 End-Of-Life Support

Fossbytes Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
January 14, 2020, was the day when we said our goodbyes to Windows 7 as it stopped receiving any further security updates. However, the German government is still not ready to let go of Windows 7 so it has to pay 800,000 Euros ($887,000) for the Extended Security Updates (ESUs). Microsoft gave more than enough […]

The post German Government To Pay $887,000 For Windows 7 End-Of-Life Support appeared first on Fossbytes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Windows 7 extended security updates to cost German government around $887,000

Windows 7 extended security updates to cost German government around $887,000The German government is facing a bill of around $887,000 (800,000 euros) for failing to upgrade to Windows 10 ahead of the Windows 7 end of support date last...
The Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.