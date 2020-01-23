German Government To Pay $887,000 For Windows 7 End-Of-Life Support
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () January 14, 2020, was the day when we said our goodbyes to Windows 7 as it stopped receiving any further security updates. However, the German government is still not ready to let go of Windows 7 so it has to pay 800,000 Euros ($887,000) for the Extended Security Updates (ESUs). Microsoft gave more than enough […]
The post German Government To Pay $887,000 For Windows 7 End-Of-Life Support appeared first on Fossbytes.