OneSearch: A New Privacy-Focused Search Engine To Rival DuckDuckGo

Fossbytes Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
A new privacy-focused search engine by Verizon, ‘OneSearch‘ has entered the market to rival the likes of DuckDuckGo and Brave. The latest DuckDuckGo competitor claims to offer heightened privacy and deals with online tracking issues. The new search engine will serve results powered by Bing and display contextual ads (based on keywords) instead of behaviorally […]

The post OneSearch: A New Privacy-Focused Search Engine To Rival DuckDuckGo appeared first on Fossbytes.
