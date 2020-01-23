Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

News24.com | 'Africa's richest woman' Isabel dos Santos charged with fraud

News24 Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Angola's billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been charged with money laundering and mismanagement during her stewardship of state-owned oil firm Sonangol.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Suspect named in Dos Santos investigation found dead

Suspect named in Dos Santos investigation found dead 01:23

 Angola's fraud investigation took a shocking turn on Thursday after authorities said they could issue an international arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos, and in Lisbon a suspect in the probe was found dead in what a police source said appears to be a suicide. David Doyle reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Isabel dosSantos exclusive interview with Al Jazeera [Video]Isabel dosSantos exclusive interview with Al Jazeera

Isabel dosSantos exclusive interview with Al Jazeera

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 16:15Published

Documents show how Angola's Isabel dos Santos stole fortune: ICIJ [Video]Documents show how Angola's Isabel dos Santos stole fortune: ICIJ

Businesswoman and daughter of ex-president dismisses Luanda Leaks as 'witch-hunt' meant to discredit her and her father.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Angola: Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos Charged With Fraud

[allAfrica] Cape Town -A court in Luanda has charged Isabel dos Santos with money laundering and mismanagement during her time as chairwoman of state oil firm...
allAfrica.com

Isabel Dos Santos: Africa's richest woman accused of fraud

Africa's richest woman has been formally accused of embezzlement by her country's prosecutors.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.