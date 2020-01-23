News24.com | 'Africa's richest woman' Isabel dos Santos charged with fraud
Thursday, 23 January 2020 () Angola's billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been charged with money laundering and mismanagement during her stewardship of state-owned oil firm Sonangol.
Angola's fraud investigation took a shocking turn on Thursday after authorities said they could issue an international arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos, and in Lisbon a suspect in the probe was found dead in what a police source said appears to be a suicide. David Doyle reports.