Thursday, 23 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

One big Microsoft foothold in enterprise productivity remains the Office suite of applications. The company announced yesterday that — by default — users of its premium Office 365 subscription will be forced to install an extension that makes Bing the default search engine in Chrome.



more…



The post Microsoft using Office 365 to force Bing in Chrome for enterprise users appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

