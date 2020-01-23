Global  

Microsoft using Office 365 to force Bing in Chrome for enterprise users

9to5Google Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
One big Microsoft foothold in enterprise productivity remains the Office suite of applications. The company announced yesterday that — by default — users of its premium Office 365 subscription will be forced to install an extension that makes Bing the default search engine in Chrome.

Office 365 business installations are auto-switching Chrome search to Bing

Microsoft is making Bing the default search engine in Chrome -- for business users, that is. The tech giant has announced that when enterprise customers install...
engadget Also reported by •ExtremeTechPC World

Microsoft to force Chrome default search to Bing using Office 365 installer

Microsoft to force Chrome default search to Bing using Office 365 installerMicrosoft is planning to use the Office 365 installer to forcibly switch Chrome users over to the company’s Bing search engine. Microsoft’s Office 365...
The Verge

