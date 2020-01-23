Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Here’s a first look at Android on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo

The Verge Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Microsoft unveiled its Surface Duo device at the company’s hardware event back in October. The dual-screen device includes two 5.6-inch displays (1350 x 1800) that fold out into an 8.3-inch overall screen. While we saw a lot about the hardware back in October, Microsoft didn’t let anyone play around with the Android software and apps that power the Surface Duo. That’s all changing this week, thanks to Microsoft publishing its Android emulator for developers.

Zac Bowden managed to play around with the emulator and navigation gestures, and Jonas Daehnert — known as PhoneDesigner — has overlaid that footage onto the Surface Duo itself to give us a much better idea of how these dual screens will work in practice.



In context - this feels...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Scuba diver finds world's largest single celled organism [Video]Scuba diver finds world's largest single celled organism

A scuba diver exploring the reef in Kimbe Bay, Papua New Guinea came across a very strange object embedded in the coral, fifty feet below the waves. It first appeared to be a metallic sphere with a..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Here's what Android running on the dual-screen Surface Duo might look like

On Wednesday, Microsoft released an emulator showing how Android apps would run on the dual-screen Surface Duo Android phone. We now have a better idea of how it...
PC World

Microsoft begins bringing in developers to build its dual-screen future, including Windows 10X

Over the next few weeks, Microsoft will begin asking developers to start building apps for the dual-screen future, including the Surface Duo Android phone and...
PC World Also reported by •TechCrunchThe Verge

Tweets about this

iammannyj

Manny James 🇨🇦 Here’s a first look at Android on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo https://t.co/FLr65OhGef 22 minutes ago

InnerFury4K

Paul Burns RT @tomwarren: Here’s a first look at Android on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo https://t.co/Kqo1COuOhf https://t.co/ABb7J49pT3 36 minutes ago

collectingly

Derek Thompson Here’s a first look at Android on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo https://t.co/rim3kOOTsM 2 hours ago

bullitracer

Micheal Dunn The Verge: Here’s a first look at Android on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo. https://t.co/0bIaFiCt8I via @GoogleNews 2 hours ago

Its_Gauravs

GΛURΛV RT @verge: Here’s a first look at Android on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo https://t.co/yYp563zOKO https://t.co/vK71FYlx8v 2 hours ago

MarkMooseOwen

Mark Owen RT @listercomltd: Here’s a first look at #Android on #Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo 📲 https://t.co/EK8xFgUVYg https://t.co/ZOQ3Mo7ywF 2 hours ago

slaysoncartel

🌹JAY🌹 RT @saint__pabl0: Listen here mamas first of all, you tweet on an android, don’t speak at ALL. Second of all, we don’t take this this homop… 3 hours ago

corkyengel

Corky Engel Here’s a first look at Android on Microsoft’s dual-screen Surface Duo - The Verge https://t.co/nGKK53u5G9 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.