Google researchers reveal flaws in Safari that could be exploited to track users

betanews Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Apple's Safari web browser was found to have multiple security flaws that allowed for user's online activity to be tracked, say Google researchers. In a yet-to-be-published paper, the researchers reveal issues in a Safari feature which is actually supposed to increase user privacy. The Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) feature found in the iOS, iPadOS and macOS version of the browser is meant to block tracking, but vulnerabilities mean that third parties could have accessed sensitive information about users' browsing habits. See also: 0patch releases micropatch for Internet Explorer vulnerability -- including for Windows 7 Microsoft exposed 250 million customer service… [Continue Reading]
Recent related news from verified sources

Google discovers security flaws in Apple Safari browser

According to Google researchers, the vulnerabilities left personal data of Safari users exposed. They also found a flaw that allowed hackers to “create a...
Hindu

Google found vulnerabilities in Apple’s Safari that allowed user tracking

In December, Apple fixed multiple bugs found in its Safari browser that allowed third-party websites to track users’ browsing habits. According to a paper...
The Next Web

